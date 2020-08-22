Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.65 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Freshpet worth $46,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Freshpet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Freshpet by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. King sold 12,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $887,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,102. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

