Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.95. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

