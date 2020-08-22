Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.63 Million Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $42,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $461.78 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

