Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.04 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Rockwell Automation worth $41,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $238.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,695 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

