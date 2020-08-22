Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $48,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.