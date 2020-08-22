Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

