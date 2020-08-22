Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,127 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Frontdoor worth $44,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 150.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.