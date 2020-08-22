Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,313 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $47,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

