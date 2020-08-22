Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 482,004 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 184.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,004 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of JD.Com worth $44,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 2,895.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after buying an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,100,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

