Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 439,348 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $42,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,509. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.