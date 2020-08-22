Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verisign were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 197.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Verisign by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

