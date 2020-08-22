Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson Sells 60,663 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VRNS stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,822 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,098,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

