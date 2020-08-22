Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells $69,272.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

