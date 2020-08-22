VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.96

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.96 and traded as high as $31.03. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

