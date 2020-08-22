ValuEngine Upgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.22 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,640,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter worth $74,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

