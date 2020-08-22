ValuEngine Downgrades Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

