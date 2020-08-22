US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Yum China by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

