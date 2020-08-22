US Bancorp DE Sells 63,137 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.03% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 19.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 210,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 179.8% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.2% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

