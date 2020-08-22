US Bancorp DE Sells 4,451 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

In other news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

