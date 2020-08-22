US Bancorp DE Sells 1,411 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

