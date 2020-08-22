US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $264,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 95.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

NYSE:MCO opened at $284.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

