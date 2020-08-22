US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 505,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.