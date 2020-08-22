US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,045 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

