US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

