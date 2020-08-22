US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,700,000 after buying an additional 60,512,420 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,410,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,162,000 after buying an additional 4,824,421 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,860,000 after buying an additional 5,027,763 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 42,184,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,405,000 after buying an additional 269,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,709,000 after buying an additional 6,386,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITUB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

