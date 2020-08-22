US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $89,843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unilever by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 80.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 143.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 411,747 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

