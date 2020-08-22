US Bancorp DE Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 0.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $188.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.