US Bancorp DE Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 117.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Metlife by 14.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Metlife by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 61.0% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.