US Bancorp DE Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.83. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $405.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

