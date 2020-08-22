US Bancorp DE Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Lennox International worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $279,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,630 shares in the company, valued at $455,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $4,635,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $277.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.94. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $282.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.22.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

