US Bancorp DE Has $4.37 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after buying an additional 800,317 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,427,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 360,323 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of EXAS opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.