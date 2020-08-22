US Bancorp DE Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $41,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

