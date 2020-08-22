US Bancorp DE Has $3.65 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.25% of National Research worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Research by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.04. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.17 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,718 shares in the company, valued at $621,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,702 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

