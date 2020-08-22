US Bancorp DE Has $3.64 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 398.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after acquiring an additional 212,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

TEAM stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

