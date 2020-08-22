US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

