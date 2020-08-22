US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

