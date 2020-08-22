US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

