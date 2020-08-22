US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 116.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277,648 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 1,692.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Steris by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

