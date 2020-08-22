US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 83,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 718,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

