US Bancorp DE Buys 351 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.34.

Shares of STM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

