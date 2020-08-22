US Bancorp DE Buys 11,339 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

