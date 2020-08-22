US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.