US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,725,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,941,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after acquiring an additional 208,031 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $207.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.