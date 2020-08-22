US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,069.22 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $999.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $999.25.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

