US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

