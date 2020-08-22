US Bancorp DE Acquires 70,841 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,841 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,375,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.92 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

