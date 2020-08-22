Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. Analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.