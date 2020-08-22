United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAL. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

