Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60.

UI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

