U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,992 shares of company stock valued at $869,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000.

USPH opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

